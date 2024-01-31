Man Nabbed Weeks After Fatal North Lawrence Hit-Run: Police

Melvin Deleon, age 35, of Freeport, was arrested for the North Lawrence incident, which killed Inwood resident Esmeralda Larios-Perez, Nassau County Police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Larios-Perez was walking north, crossing Burnside Avenue at Washington Place.

She was struck by Deleon as she crossed, according to police.

The car continued driving, leaving her for dead. She was pronounced at the scene.

While the specific charges against Deleon were not made public, authorities said he was scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

