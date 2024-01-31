Overcast 35°

SHARE

Man Nabbed Weeks After Fatal North Lawrence Hit-Run: Police

A Long Island man who allegedly killed a 34-year-old woman during a hit-and-run has been caught over a month after the fact, police said.

Melvin Deleon, age 35 of Freeport, was arrested for his alleged role in the fatal hit-and-run of Inwood woman Esmeralda Larios-Perez in December 2023.&nbsp;

Melvin Deleon, age 35 of Freeport, was arrested for his alleged role in the fatal hit-and-run of Inwood woman Esmeralda Larios-Perez in December 2023. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

Melvin Deleon, age 35, of Freeport, was arrested for the North Lawrence incident, which killed Inwood resident Esmeralda Larios-Perez, Nassau County Police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Larios-Perez was walking north, crossing Burnside Avenue at Washington Place.

She was struck by Deleon as she crossed, according to police.

The car continued driving, leaving her for dead. She was pronounced at the scene.

While the specific charges against Deleon were not made public, authorities said he was scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 31. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE