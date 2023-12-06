Man Nabbed For Lighting House, Cars Ablaze In Rockville Centre: Police

It happened on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Rockville Centre, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 5 a.m., a North Forest Avenue couple was sleeping in their second-floor bedroom when they were awoken by a loud noise.

The pair, a 45-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man, looked out their window to find their two cars, a 2018 Porsche and a 2014 Dodge, were up in flames.

When the two left the house, they saw that someone had also lit their front door on fire.

John Courtien, age 57, was determined to be the culprit by police after the fire was extinguished.

He was found in Freeport at the intersection of Guy Lombardo Avenue and Polk Street and arrested.

No injuries were reported during the blaze.

Courtien is charged with:

Second-degree arson;

Third-degree arson, two counts; and

Reckless endangerment, four counts.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is due back at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, Dec. 8.

