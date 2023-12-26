Man Nabbed For Christmas Eve Stabbing In New Cassel: Police

On Sunday, Dec. 24 at approximately 9:30 p.m., 59-year-old Jose Anibal Moreno Rodriguez got into a verbal fight with a 25-year-old in New Cassel, Nassau County Police announced.

Moreno Rodriguez, a resident of Westbury, pulled out a knife during the Holly Lane fight and began to stab the victim in the stomach multiple times.

When police arrived, they arrested Moreno Rodriguez without incident. Both he and his victim were taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

According to Nassau County Police, the 25-year-old victim is in stable condition.

Moreno Rodriguez was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is scheduled to appear again at First District Court on Friday, Jan. 5.

