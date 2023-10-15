Man Nabbed For Burglary, Injuring Gas Station Employee In Lakeview: Police

It happened on Monday, Oct. 9 in Lakeview, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., Oceanside resident John Masone, age 55, walked up to the Exxon gas station located at 820 Hempstead Avenue and tried to get inside.

An employee at the gas station told Masone that they were closed. However, this did not stop him.

Police said he became agitated and broke the gas station’s front door.

Masone walked inside and began to fight the 51-year-old employee, who sustained minor injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Masone was arrested at the scene and is charged with:

Burglary;

Assault; and

Criminal mischief.

He is due to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, Oct. 9.

