Man Killed In Southern State Parkway Hit-Run In Hempstead

It happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 23 near exit 15 in Hempstead, according to New York State police.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., 72-year-old Queens resident Vincent Lashley was reportedly seen walking in the roadway.

He was struck by a vehicle that fled in an unknown direction.

Lashley was lying dead on the right lane and shoulder of the road by the time police arrived at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

The New York State Police encourage anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact 631-756-3300.

