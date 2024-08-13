Man Killed After Being Struck By SUV In North Bellmore

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in North Bellmore.

A 71-year-old man was crossing Newbridge Road eastbound in the vicinity of Frisch Place when he was struck by a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee being operated by a 65-year-old man heading northbound, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered severe head trauma and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

