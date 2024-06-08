Fair 73°

Man Intercepts, Swipes $79K Gov. Aid Check From Mail in Hicksville: Police

A man was arrested after he allegedly managed to intercept a nearly $80,000 check mailed from the US Treasury Department to a woman in Virginia.

Justin Meneses, age 25, of Hauppauge. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Justin Meneses, age 25, was arrested on Wednesday, June 5, according to Nassau County Police.

Nearly three months before in Hicksville, on March 29, Meneses allegedly intercepted a check that was sent from the government’s Hardship Loan Program to a 57-year-old woman in the state of Virginia.

Meneses, who is from Hauppauge, altered and deposited the $79,876.52 check into his personal account, police said.

He was arrested following an investigation and charged with:

  • Grand larceny;
  • Criminal possession of a forged instrument; and
  • Identity theft.

Meneses is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, June 6. 

