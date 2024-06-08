Man Intercepts, Swipes $79K Gov. Aid Check From Mail in Hicksville: Police

Justin Meneses, age 25, was arrested on Wednesday, June 5, according to Nassau County Police.

Nearly three months before in Hicksville, on March 29, Meneses allegedly intercepted a check that was sent from the government’s Hardship Loan Program to a 57-year-old woman in the state of Virginia.

Meneses, who is from Hauppauge, altered and deposited the $79,876.52 check into his personal account, police said.

He was arrested following an investigation and charged with:

Grand larceny;

Criminal possession of a forged instrument; and

Identity theft.

Meneses is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, June 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.