Man Injures Officer, Violates Restraining Order In Roosevelt, Police Say

It happened in Roosevelt on Wednesday, June 19, Nassau County Police said.

Just before 6 p.m., 30-year-old Shabez Hall allegedly broke into the home of someone who had a restraining order against him.

Police soon arrived at the scene to arrest Hall; however, during the course of the arrest, authorities said that Hall was violent and combative.

An officer was injured in the process.

Hall, who is from Roosevelt, was eventually taken into custody, where he was charged with:

Assault;

Criminal contempt; and

Resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, June 20 at First District Court in Hempstead.

