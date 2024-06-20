Fair 85°

Man Injures Officer, Violates Restraining Order In Roosevelt, Police Say

A Long Island man who reportedly violated a restraining order was arrested and injured a police officer in the process.

Shabez Hall, a 30-year-old Roosevelt man, was arrested after he allegedly violated his restraining order and injured an officer during his arrest.&nbsp;&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH
Sophie Grieser
It happened in Roosevelt on Wednesday, June 19, Nassau County Police said.

Just before 6 p.m., 30-year-old Shabez Hall allegedly broke into the home of someone who had a restraining order against him.

Police soon arrived at the scene to arrest Hall; however, during the course of the arrest, authorities said that Hall was violent and combative.

An officer was injured in the process.

Hall, who is from Roosevelt, was eventually taken into custody, where he was charged with:

  • Assault;
  • Criminal contempt; and
  • Resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, June 20 at First District Court in Hempstead. 

