Man Indicted For 'Spraying Gunfire' At North Massapequa Neighbors, Nearly Hitting Child: DA

Steven Frigand, age 58 of North Massapequa, was arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for what the Nassau County District Attorney described as “terrorizing” his neighborhood months before.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, Frigand allegedly began firing dozens of shots from his basement apartment on Sussex Avenue.

The bullets flew at his neighbor’s houses, with several hitting the home behind him and many others tearing through a next-door house and fence.

Additionally, two bullets reportedly went into the home next door – one narrowly missing a child sleeping in bed, as well as the homeowner who went in to check on the child.

After authorities arrived at Frigand’s apartment, he refused to come out of the basement for over an hour.

Police reported finding the following in a search of Frigand’s apartment:

Six assault rifles;

Seven additional rifles;

Four shotguns;

One revolver;

40 high-capacity magazines;

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition; and

More than 27 ounces of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

According to the DA’s Office, multiple shell casings, bullet fragments, and bullets were also found at the scene.

“No resident should ever have to fear gunfire erupting in their neighborhood or piercing the walls of their home,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

In total, Frigand faces 90 charges:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance;

77 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, varying degrees;

Seven counts of criminal possession of a firearm;

Reckless endangerment;

Criminal mischief;

Obstructing governmental administration; and

Resisting arrest.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and his bail was set at $2 million.

His next court date has not been announced, but if convicted, Frigand could spend up to 20 years in prison.

