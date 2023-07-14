Man Indicted For Disguising $180K Of Cocaine As Presents In Freeport Bust, DA

Elson Forestier, 34, of Freeport, was arraigned on Wednesday, July 12 for multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of cocaine, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

On Monday, May 15, a long-term investigation into Forestier came to a head when multiple agencies executed a search warrant of his Miller Avenue home.

Once inside, officers reportedly found 2.5 kilograms of cocaine and $12,000 in cash.

A half kilogram was found in Forestier’s bedroom closet, the investigation claimed, while the other two were concealed within children’s toy boxes and covered in birthday wrapping paper.

For more than a year, Forestier received shipments of cocaine to his home directly from Puerto Rico, the DA’s Office claimed.

The seized cocaine was valued at over $180,000.

The bust was a combined effort of the US Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, New York State Police, and the Nassau County Police Department’s K9 Unit.

“The trafficking of cocaine poses a significant threat to public health and safety on Long Island,” said Ivan J. Arvelo, the Homeland Security Investigations New York Special Agent in Charge.

“This threat is enhanced when, as alleged in this case, the contraband is concealed within children’s toys wrapped as birthday presents.”

Forestier pleaded not guilty to the following:

Operating as a major drug trafficker (a felony);

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (first, second, and third-degree, all of which are felonies); and

Multiple misdemeanors.

He is due back in court on Wednesday, August 23. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

