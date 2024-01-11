Man In Critical Condition Following North Long Beach Crash

It happened on Wednesday, Jan 10 in North Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 9:10 p.m., a 59-year-old man was reportedly crossing Austin Boulevard near the intersection of Florida Avenue when he was hit by a 2012 Honda Accord.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Accord, a 46-year-old woman, remained at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

