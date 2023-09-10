Man Flees Traffic Stop, Crashes Into Cars, Gun Recovered From Franklin Square Scene: Police

It happened on Thursday, Sept. 7 at approximately 5 p.m. in Franklin Square, according to Nassau County Police.

Robert Shivers, an 18-year-old from Hempstead, was driving a Hyundai Sonata near when police officers attempted to pull him over at the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Scherer Boulevard.

The reason why officers conducted the stop was not made public.

As officers approached, Shivers reportedly drove away, fleeing south on Scherer Boulevard and hitting multiple parked cars outside of a residence.

Shivers attempted to then flee on foot from the scene but was too injured from the collision to do so.

Police said he was arrested after a brief struggle and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

In his Hyundai Sonata, officers recovered a loaded Ruger 57 semi-automatic handgun with six rounds of ammunition.

No other injuries were reported.

Shivers is charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree;

Criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree;

Resisting arrest; and

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He will be arraigned when medically practical.

