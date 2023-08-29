Overcast 74°

Man Crashes Minivan Into Pediatrician Building In Valley Stream: Police

A man attempting to park crashed into a Long Island pediatrician’s building, injuring an employee, according to police.

Police reported that on Tuesday, Aug. 29, a 74-year-old man crashed his minivan into the rear of the All Kids Pediatrics building in Valley Stream.
Sophie Grieser
The crash happened on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Valley Stream, Nassau County Police said.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., a 74-year-old man was attempting to park in the rear of the All Kids Pediatrics building, located at 41 W Merrick Road.

However, he lost control of his 2020 Toyota Sienna and crashed into the building.

A female employee was injured, suffering pain in her arm and abdomen.

The driver refused medical treatment.

At this time, police said that no criminal charges will be made. 

