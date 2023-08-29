Man Crashes Minivan Into Pediatrician Building In Valley Stream: Police

The crash happened on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Valley Stream, Nassau County Police said.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., a 74-year-old man was attempting to park in the rear of the All Kids Pediatrics building, located at 41 W Merrick Road.

However, he lost control of his 2020 Toyota Sienna and crashed into the building.

A female employee was injured, suffering pain in her arm and abdomen.

The driver refused medical treatment.

At this time, police said that no criminal charges will be made.

