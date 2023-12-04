Fair 50°

Man Chucks Metal Crate At Oceanside Convenience Store Employee, Police Say

A Long Island man was nabbed after he allegedly caused a scene at a local convenience store, eventually throwing a metal case at an employee and injuring her, police reported.

Stephen J. Jensen.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
It happened on Sunday, Dec. 3 in Oceanside.

According to Nassau County Police, 27-year-old Stephen J. Jensen had walked into Venom Beer and Convenience, located at 230 Merrick Road, just before 2:30 p.m. and began to cause a disturbance.

A woman who worked at the store reportedly asked Jensen, a Rockville Centre, to leave the store multiple times.

Jensen shoved the employee and allegedly threw a metal case at her, injuring her shoulder.

He then stole two one-dollar bills and fled the store, police said.

Police arrested Jensen a short time later and charged him with:

  • Robbery;
  • Assault, two counts; and
  • Criminal possession of stolen property.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is due back at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Dec. 6. 

