Man Charged With Arson After Fireworks Burn Pair Of Levittown Homes, Shed

The incident occurred in Levittown around 8:50 a.m., Thursday, July 4, on Red Maple Drive North.
According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers responded to 128 Red Maple Drive North for reports of a fire. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Karamjit Singh, of Levittown, supplied an 11-year-old with fireworks and instructed the child to ignite it.
The firework malfunctioned and caused a detached shed in the yard to ignite, which became engulfed in flames, police said.
The fire spread to Singh's house and a neighboring home at 122 Red Maple Drive North.
Wantagh Fire Department responded and extinguished the fires.
Singh's residence also housed a tenant on the second floor who was displaced due to the damages. Both homes suffered extensive damage, but no injuries were reported.
Singh was arrested and charged with:
- Two counts of Arson
- Reckless endangerment
- Unlawfully selling fireworks to a person under 18,
- Unlawfully possessing/using or exploding fireworks
- Endangering the welfare of a child.
He will be arraigned on Friday, July 5, in Hempstead.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.