Man Charged With Arson After Fireworks Burn Pair Of Levittown Homes, Shed

A 33-year-old Long Island man was charged with arson after giving a firework to an 11-year-old to ignite, which then burned a shed and two homes.

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Levittown around 8:50 a.m., Thursday, July 4, on Red Maple Drive North.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers responded to 128 Red Maple Drive North for reports of a fire. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Karamjit Singh, of Levittown, supplied an 11-year-old with fireworks and instructed the child to ignite it.

 The firework malfunctioned and caused a detached shed in the yard to ignite, which became engulfed in flames, police said.

The fire spread to Singh's house and a neighboring home at 122 Red Maple Drive North. 

Wantagh Fire Department responded and extinguished the fires. 

Singh's residence also housed a tenant on the second floor who was displaced due to the damages. Both homes suffered extensive damage, but no injuries were reported. 

Singh was arrested and charged with:

  • Two counts of Arson
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Unlawfully selling fireworks to a person under 18,
  • Unlawfully possessing/using or exploding fireworks
  • Endangering the welfare of a child. 

He will be arraigned on Friday, July 5, in Hempstead.

