Man Caught With Stolen Package, Cocaine In Baldwin: Police

 A Long Island man is in custody after he was caught on camera stealing a package off of a doorstep — and later was found with the stolen goods and drugs, police said.

<p>Thirty-six-year-old Frank Merlo was nabbed by police after they say a Ring doorbell camera caught him stealing a package off the front porch of a Baldwin home.&nbsp;</p>

Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

It happened on Thursday, Nov. 9 in Baldwin, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before noon that day, Frank Merlo, age 36, was spotted via a Ring doorbell camera swiping a package off the Eastern Parkway porch.

The 72-year-old victim reported the incident to police, who used the footage to determine that Merlo, a Wantagh resident, was responsible.

Merlo was found and arrested at the Baldwin train station just hours later.

In addition to the stolen package, officers claimed that Merlo had on him a rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine.

He was charged with petit larceny and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Merlo pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due in court on Wednesday, Nov. 15. 

