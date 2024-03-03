Man Busted For Hiding Snacks In Pants During Massapequa Robbery: Police

It happened on Friday, March 1 in Massapequa, according to Nassau County Police.

Just after 12 a.m., 33-year-old Kevin McKenna walked into the 7-Eleven located at 422 Sunrise Highway.

The Levittown man reportedly took food from the shelves, shoving it into his pants pockets before an employee confronted him. McKenna and the employee got into a physical altercation before the alleged robber ran out of the store.

He was located by police a short time later, where he was arrested and charged with robbery.

McKenna is due to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, March 1.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.