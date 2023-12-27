Man Breaks Into Former Boss's New Hyde Park Home, Beats Family Members: Police

It happened on Monday, Dec. 25 in North New Hyde Park, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., 37-year-old Kar Toong arrived at a home on Robby Lane to confront his former employer about being fired, yelling and swearing.

The homeowner’s son and grandson, ages 48 and 7, opened up the front door to question Toong, a Brooklyn resident, about why he was yelling.

That’s when Toong kicked the door and shoved his way inside, police said.

Once inside, Toong allegedly began to punch the homeowner multiple times.

The child’s 74-year-old grandmother attempted to intervene but her left hand was injured in the process.

Eventually, Toong was kicked out of the house. He repeatedly kicked the passenger door of a nearby car until he was arrested.

Both the grandmother and the homeowner’s son suffered pain and swelling in their hands. They were evaluated at the scene.

Toong is charged with:

Burglary;

Assault, second- and third-degree;

Criminal mischief; and

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is due back at First District Court on Thursday, Dec. 28.

