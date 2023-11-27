Man Assaults Pair, Holds 1 Hostage In Hicksville: Police

It happened on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 10:30 a.m., police responded to a home on Ohio Street, where 40-year-old John Howell of Hicksville was holding a woman, age 56, hostage inside.

Earlier in the morning, Howell had allegedly physically assaulted the woman and a 44-year-old man, even going as far as threatening them with a knife.

The man was able to escape and call for help, but not before Howell barricaded himself in the house – along with the woman.

Authorities said the woman was able to escape with help from the Nassau County Police Hostage Negotiation Team.

Howell was found hiding in the attic, where he was placed under arrest. He was evaluated at a local hospital before being returned into custody.

The 44-year-old man required medical attention; the woman victim was not injured.

Howell is charged with:

Assault, two counts;

Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts;

Menacing, two counts; and

Unlawful imprisonment.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is due to re-appear in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

