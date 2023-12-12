Man Admits To Long Beach DWI Crash That Left Victim In Coma For Months

Twenty-eight-year-old Robert O’Brien of Bellmore entered his plea on Monday, Dec. 11 for the 2021 incident, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

Just before 8 p.m. on July 16, 2021, O’Brien got behind the wheel following a day of drinking at a local bar in Long Beach. He had two passengers in his 2011 Chrysler 300.

He was at East Park Avenue and Neptune Boulevard when he side-swept a car stopped at the red light and continued driving through the light.

After running the red light, the DA’s Office said he struck another car and lost control of the Chrysler.

He hit a pole, a tree, and several other cars before he eventually struck the victim, a 70-year-old man who was standing outside of an East Park Avenue deli picking up dinner for his family.

The man was in a medically induced coma for two months, according to the DA’s Office, and he had to undergo several surgeries – including the amputation of his right leg.

“O’Brien’s victim loved to swim at the beach. He loved to play baseball in a local 48 and over league. He was looking forward to being an active new grandfather,” DA Anne T. Donnelly said.

“Sadly, he lost his right leg and can no longer enjoy the retirement of his dreams.”

O’Brien surrendered to police two days after the incident.

He pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular assault;

Driving while intoxicated;

Leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury; and

Assault.

All charges are felonies.

O’Brien is expected to receive four to years in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for March 20, 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.