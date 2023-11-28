Fair 36°

Man Admits Guilt In Double-Fatal Wrong-Way Massapequa Park DWI Crash

A Long Island man pleaded guilty to drinking and driving in a 2022 crash that killed his cousin and an additional victim, authorities announced.

<p>Juan De Leon Collado, age 30 of Freeport, pleaded guilty to his role in a wrong-way DWI crash that killed two.&nbsp;</p>

Juan De Leon Collado, age 30 of Freeport, pleaded guilty to his role in a wrong-way DWI crash that killed two. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Thirty-year-old Juan De Leon Collado of Freeport entered his guilty plea on Monday, Nov. 27, for his role in the fatal crash just a year before, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2022, Collado was driving his 2003 Honda CRV the wrong way down the eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park.

Collado had been drinking at a Freeport sports bar before getting behind the wheel, the DA’s Office said.

He was traveling with his 29-year-old cousin, Amaury Ramirez Lora, who was in the passenger seat.

Collado sped down the highway in the wrong direction for a half-mile before he struck a 2022 Honda Civic head-on near Park Boulevard.

The Honda Civic had two passengers – the 28-year-old driver and 24-year-old Nicholas Berardino Jr.

Berardino Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. The 28-year-old driver suffered extensive injuries, including a fractured hip.

Lora was trapped in the Honda CRV and had to be cut out of it. Two weeks after the crash, he succumbed to his injuries.

Collado pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • Aggravated vehicular homicide;
  • Second-degree assault; and
  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated.

He is due for sentencing on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. He is expected to receive a sentence of seven to 21 years in prison. 

