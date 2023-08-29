Man Admits DWI, Striking, Killing 24-Year-Old: DA

On Monday, Aug. 28, Tyshaun Johashen, a 32-year-old Freeport man, entered his guilty plea in relation to the March 2023 crash, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Mia Pollidore, age 24 of Freeport, was walking west across Babylon Turnpike near the Carroll Street intersection on Wednesday, March 1 when, at approximately 7:02 p.m., she was hit by Johashen.

The new plea comes nearly two months after Johashen's arraignment, where he originally pleaded not guilty.

According to the charges against him, Johashen was driving his 2018 Nissan Sentra south on Babylon Turnpike while “highly intoxicated” and going twice the speed limit when he hit her.

Pollidore suffered injuries to her head and legs.

She was pronounced dead just minutes later, at 7:11 p.m.

After the crash, it was determined that Johashen was driving 60 miles per hour, while the speed limit is 30 miles per hour in the area of the crash.

Additionally, his blood alcohol content was .24 more than three hours after the crash, the DA’s Office said.

“Mia Pollidore was simply crossing the street at 7:00 p.m. on her way to a deli when this defendant, speeding and at least three times the legal limit for alcohol, smashed his car into the 24-year-old woman,” said District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“Mia Pollidore had her entire life in front of her.”

Johashen pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony;

Second-degree assault, a violent felony;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and

Aggravated driving while intoxicated.

He is due back in court on Friday, Oct. 13 for sentencing, where the DA recommends he receives seven to 21 years in prison.

