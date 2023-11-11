Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman In Roosevelt

Nassau County Police officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in Roosevelt at around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that Kamani Roach, 29, of Queens, was involved in a verbal argument with a 21-year-old woman who was then forcefully removed from her home and placed inside his vehicle before fleeing the scene, said police.

A short time later, Nassau County PD detectives worked in conjunction with the NYPD and located the victim.

Subsequent to the investigation, Roach was located and placed into police custody without incident.

Roach is charged with second-degree kidnapping and second-degree unlawful Imprisonment.

He is due to be arraigned on Saturday, Nov. 11 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.