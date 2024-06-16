Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Boy Inside Pickup Truck In East Meadow

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in East Meadow.

Massachusetts resident Gregory Foutz, age 48, was observed operating a black 2023 Nissan Titan northbound on Merrick Avenue near the intersection of Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop and observed Foutz with slurred speech, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath, resulting in positive results on the Standardized Field Sobriety Test., said police.

Foutz was placed under arrest without incident. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle's passenger, a 13-year-old, was released into the custody of a family friend who responded to the scene.

Foutz, whose precise place of residence in Massachusetts was not released by police, was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra's Law/Child under 16),

Driving while intoxicated,

Endangering the welfare of a child,

Multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, June 16 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.