Fair 68°

SHARE

Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Boy Inside Pickup Truck In East Meadow

A man has been accused of driving drunk with a boy inside his pickup truck on Long Island.

Gregory Foutz, age 48.

Gregory Foutz, age 48.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in East Meadow.

Massachusetts resident Gregory Foutz, age 48, was observed operating a black 2023 Nissan Titan northbound on Merrick Avenue near the intersection of Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

Officers conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop and observed Foutz with slurred speech, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol emanating from his breath, resulting in positive results on the Standardized Field Sobriety Test., said police.

Foutz was placed under arrest without incident. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle's passenger, a 13-year-old, was released into the custody of a family friend who responded to the scene.

Foutz, whose precise place of residence in Massachusetts was not released by police, was charged with:

  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra's Law/Child under 16), 
  • Driving while intoxicated, 
  • Endangering the welfare of a child,
  • Multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions. 

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, June 16 at First District Court in Hempstead.  

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE