Long Island Man Driving Drunk Crashes Into Cruiser In Massapequa, Police Say

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29 in Massapequa.

Suffolk County resident Rene Velasquez Guevara, age 52, of Medford, was operating a 2013 Jeep Wrangler heading southbound on Hicksville Road when he collided with the cruiser that was traveling northbound on Hicksville Road in the vicinity of Sunrise Highway.

Guevara was not injured, Nassau County Police said.

One officer sustained injuries to his head and neck due to the crash, according to police. He was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated and released.

Guevara was charged with:

DWI,

Third-degree assault,

Recklessly causing physical injury,

Traffic infractions.

He will be arraigned on Monday, April 30 at First District Court in Hempstead.

