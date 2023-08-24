Lirr Announces Oyster Bay Schedule Changes Prompted By Residents, Commuters

The changes, which will affect the Oyster Bay Branch, were announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

According to the MTA, the following services will go into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 5:

The 6:55 a.m. train from Oyster Bay to Hunterspoint Avenue will depart 6 minutes later at 7:01 a.m. and will only make stops at Locust Valley, Glen Street, Glen Head, Roslyn, East Williston, and Jamaica

Customers for the 7:17 a.m. train from Oyster Bay to Hunterspoint Avenue traveling to Penn Station will be able to change to a new train originating at Jamaica instead of connecting with a train already carrying passengers from Babylon.

These new services were prompted by Oyster Bay residents and are meant to shorten commuters’ travel times and reduce crowding, said LIRR’s Interim President and Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi.

“We are so thrilled to be able to make these improvements for our Oyster Bay Branch customers,” she said.

“Despite our operational challenges and limitations, these improvements show a willingness to work with our riders and make adjustments wherever possible to improve their commutes.”

Riders can views train schedules online here or on the TrainTime app.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.