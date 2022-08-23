This Throwback Levittown Eatery Serves Up Popular Comfort Foods, Plenty More

A Long Island eatery known for its burgers, milkshakes, and retro arcade games is making a big impression on customers.

Arcadia Retro Eats, located at 2890 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, opened in October of 2021.

The restaurant's menu, created by Chef Brian Duffy, offers up a selection of throwback comfort foods inspired by the 1980s and 1990s.

Some menu highlights include the "Disco Fries," made with mozzarella curd, cheddar curd, and demi-glace, the "Cheezy Brick" burger, and "Bagel Byte Fries," along with desserts such as the Cocoa Puffs ice cream shake and fried Twinkies.

Online reviewers have praised many of the dishes featured on the menu.

"We went tonight for dinner. It was delish!" Jessica M., of Levittown said in a Yelp review. "The Mac n cheese bites were so good - not really greasy. I got a Kevin Bacon - grilled cheese with bacon and tomato jelly. My husband got the Philly Cheesesteak. When I asked him how it was, he responded with 'I think this is the best Philly I've ever had!!'"

Other reviewers also shouted out the classic arcade games guests can play.

"The arcade games are a nice touch - only about 6-7 of them but highlighting the classics such as Pac Man, Mortal Kombat, Donkey King and the Simpsons!" Joanna D., of Massapequa, wrote. "The food will seriously blow you away. I was highly surprised. We started off with the bagel bite fries... they were incredible! The dipping sauce was also really very good. I got the Mac Brick burger and my friend got the Doh Nut sandwich."

