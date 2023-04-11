This Rockville Centre Bakery Takes The Cake, Voters Say

In need of a delectable dessert to celebrate an occasion or just because? Look no further than what Long Islanders say is the best bakery on the island.

Front Street Bakery, located in Rockville Centre at 51 Front Street, has taken the cake for the third year in a row as Long Island’s best bakery, according to Bethpage's 2023 Best of Long Island awards.

Nestled in a storefront across the street from the Rockville Centre station, Front Street Bakery has been family owned and operated for three generations and over 60 years.

Among the eatery’s specialties are crumb cakes — touted on the website as “the best around” — and its “famous pink dot cookies," which change frosting color per the season, and are offered to children for free.

However, Front Street offers much more than that, with at least ten different types of cakes, including ice cream cakes, pinata cakes, and black forest cakes, according to its website.

Those needing a celebratory cake can have it decorated for any occasion from weddings to Bat Mitzvahs.

“Not only does this bakery have the best angel food cake I've ever had, but they make the loveliest specialty cakes,” Alexandra K. of Rockville Centre raved on Yelp.

“I had a Harry Potter-themed cake for my son’s birthday and they did a beautiful job. They were really thorough in going over the details and options to make sure I got what I was looking for.”

If you’re in the mood for something quick, the bakery offers an assortment of cookies and other pastries.

No matter what eaters try, it seems like Front Street produces nothing but hits, as shown by its hundreds of positive reviews and thousands of Instagram followers.

“I ended up getting four cakes here over the past two weeks,” Carlos R. of Valley Stream wrote on the company’s Yelp page.

He wrote that Front Street’s tres leches cake “was hands down the best we have ever had! Smash hit!!”

Front Street Bakery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the bakery’s website here.

