This Nassau County Pizzeria Just Voted Best On Long Island

For the third year in a row, a popular Italian restaurant's pizzas were voted the best on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Long Islanders voted that Grandpa Tony's in Nassau County has the best pizza on Long Island, the website announced.

The eatery is located in East Rockaway at 101 Althouse Ave.

Owners say the restaurant specializes in Old World Italian cuisine.

The restaurant offers wood-fired pizzas, with speciality pies such as Pizza alla Vodka, Buffalo Chicken Pizza, and Baked Clam Pizza.

Grandpa Tony's was also voted the best restaurant for outdoor dining in 2022.

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

