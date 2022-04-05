Contact Us
Breaking News: Work Starts On Major New Long Island Roadwork Project A Year Ahead Of Schedule
Lifestyle

This Eatery With Multiple Locations Voted Long Island's Best Kosher Restaurant

Nicole Valinote
Ben's Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers in Woodbury
Ben's Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers in Woodbury Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A family-owned eatery with multiple locations was voted Long Island's best kosher restaurant, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Ben's Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers was voted the best kosher restaurant by Long Islanders in 2022, the website announced.

The owners operate Nassau County locations in Carle Place, Greenvale, and Woodbury.

The business also has locations outside of Long Island.

"I can't get enough of the pickles and coleslaw, you can tell how fresh everything is," Chris A. said in a Yelp review of the Woodbury location. "The service was great and food served to the perfect temperature."

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

