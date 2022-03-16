Contact Us
Breaking News: Suspect Driving While Intoxicated Nabbed For Fatal Hit-Run Jericho Crash, Police Say
This East Rockaway Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Restaurant For Outdoor Dining

Nicole Valinote
Grandpa Tony's, located at 101 Althouse Ave. in East Rockaway
Grandpa Tony's, located at 101 Althouse Ave. in East Rockaway Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A popular restaurant known for its waterfront views was voted Long Island's best outdoor dining experience, according to a new report.

Grandpa Tony's, located in Nassau County, was voted as the eatery with the best outdoor dining by residents for 2022, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Located at 101 Althouse Ave. in East Rockaway, the Italian restaurant offers a selection of specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, sandwiches, and more.

The owners say the eatery is known for its large portions and fresh ingredients.

Bethpage Best of Long Island reported that the restaurant was voted best in outdoor dining due to its elevated outdoor seating deck that allows for beautiful views of the surrounding area, and the boats docked on the bay.

