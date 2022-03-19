This East Rockaway Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Italian Restaurant

A popular eatery known for its sizable portions and classic dishes has been named as Long Island’s best Italian restaurant, according to the newly released results of a long-running contest.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties."

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.

In East Rockaway, Long Islanders voted Grandpa Tony’s on Althouse Avenue as this year’s favorite, unseating the 2021 winner, Vito’s Pizza in Glen Cove.

“What makes Grandpa Tony’s the best Italian restaurant on Long Island? Is it the way that its chefs prepare each dish, putting the love and attention of an Italian grandmother into each meal? Or maybe it’s the large portions of all the Italian favorites, including entire pizza, pasta, and chicken menus, so the whole family can mangia bene,” according to the Bethpage Best of LI organizers.

It was noted that “Grandpa Tony’s is a real hit among Long Islanders looking for a quality Italian meal.”

“Chefs put care into every dish, even the coffee, and desserts. The restaurant is family-oriented and offers pasta nights, pizza nights, and even pizza kits for the family to take home.”

The complete “Best of LI” results can be found here.

