These Long Island Locales Among 'Most Charming Small Towns' Near NYC

As New York turns the calendar to fall and many begin flocking away from the city and into the suburbs, a pair of Long Island locales have been named among the state’s “most charming” small towns.

Purewow.com released a new report highlighting the top 16 small towns in New York that are all within a few hours from Manhattan and far less densely populated than the city as the country continues to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new report, both Greenport (11th on the list), and Sag Harbor (15th) made the cut, with the website highlighting some of the draws of each town.

In Greenport, Long Island’s North Fork wineries were featured, as well as its small-town local shops and eateries.

“Forget Napa: New Yorkers looking for a quick wine getaway should look no further than Long Island’s North Fork,” the wrote. “The antithesis of its sibling on the south shore, the North Fork is more about wineries, farm stands, sailing, and country roads than about the glitz and glam of the Hamptons.

“Greenport is its seaside center.”

In Sag Harbor, one of the gems of the East End, its Main Street and “laid-back vibes and waterfront marinas” were celebrated, as was the popular Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum.

“Whether you love or loathe the Hamptons, one thing most New Yorkers can agree on is that the towns ‘Out East’ including East Hampton, Southampton, and Amagansett are undoubtedly attractive,” they stated. “Still, the clear winner in our hearts is Sag Harbor, both for its adorable Main Street, but also for it’s more laid-back vibes and waterfront marinas, which you’re likely to spot as you take a stroll through the picturesque downtown.”

The complete list of the 16 “most charming” small towns in New York:

Skaneateles (Onondaga County);

Hudson (Columbia County);

Tivoli (Dutchess County);

New Paltz (Ulster County);

Aurora (Cayuga County);

Saugerties (Ulster County);

Narrowsburg (Sullivan County);

Cold Spring (Putnam County);

Rhinebeck (Dutchess County);

Beacon (Dutchess County);

Greenport ;

; Croton-on-Hudson (Westchester County);

Canandaigua (Ontario County);

Woodstock (Ulster County);

Sag Harbor;

Kingston (Ulster County).

The complete list from purewow.com can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.