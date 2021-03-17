These Long Island Communities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Long Island is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2021 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

The No. 1-rated municipality to live in New York State is the village of Great Neck Plaza in Nassau County, which is cited for its schools and being a good place for families. You can view the entry here.

Jericho ranks second in the state, followed by Great Neck Gardens at No. 3, Syosset at No. 6, and Manhasset Hills at No. 7 to round out the Top 10.

Cold Spring Harbor, at No. 33, is the highest-ranked community in Suffolk County. View the entry here.

You can see each entry and the entire list here.

