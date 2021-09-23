'Taste Of Greece Fest' Coming To Long Island

Long Island residents who love homemade Greek food and live dancing can add this event to their calendars.

Suffolk County's St. John's Greek Orthodox Church of Blue Point is set to host its "A Taste of Greece" event on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The event will take place from noon to 8 p.m.

Come to a Taste of Greece this Saturday...dine in (outdoors) or take-out. Place your order at... Posted by Blue Point GREEK FEST on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

The menu will feature gyro sandwiches, chicken souvlaki, Greek salad, spinach pie and more. Guests can also order desserts, such as baklava, and try some Greek wine or Greek beer.

Check out the full menu here.

Guests can either bring their meals home or eat on the lawn.

At 6 p.m., there will be live Greek dancing by the St. John's Hellenic Dancers of Blue Point.

