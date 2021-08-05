Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; New Breakdown By Community
Lifestyle

Swimming Resumes At Long Island Beaches After Shark Sightings, Warnings

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Robert Moses reopened its beach to swimming on Thursday.
Robert Moses reopened its beach to swimming on Thursday. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Andrea Bohl

Swimmers were allowed back in the water at Long Island beaches after it was temporarily suspended due to shark sightings off the shore.

Swimming was permitted once again on Thursday, Aug. 5 at Robert Moses State Park after officials were forced to suspend it the day before when a massive number of bunker fish were spotted near the Fire Island Lighthouse, which attracted more predatory marine life.

On Wednesday morning, Aug. 4 swimming at Jones Beach was also temporarily prohibited due to reports of shark sightings, though it resumed late in the afternoon.

Officials said that a tiger sand shark, a possible thresher shark, and others have been spotted throughout the summer. There have also been reports of jellyfish, sea lice, and other “dangerous marine life” around Long Island beaches in the past few months.

To minimize the risk of shark interactions, beachgoers have been instructed by New York State Parks and Historic Site officials to:

Avoid areas with seals;

Avoid areas with schools of baitfish, often characterized by fish splashing on the surface, diving sea birds, or the presence of marine mammals such as dolphins;

  • Avoid areas where people are fishing;
  • Avoid swimming in the ocean at dusk, dawn, or nighttime;
  • Avoid murky water;
  • Avoid isolation. Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups;
  • Swim close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom;
  • Always follow instructions of lifeguards and parks staff;
  • Adhere to all signage at beaches.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.