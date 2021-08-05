Swimming Resumes At Long Island Beaches After Shark Sightings, Warnings

Swimmers were allowed back in the water at Long Island beaches after it was temporarily suspended due to shark sightings off the shore.

Swimming was permitted once again on Thursday, Aug. 5 at Robert Moses State Park after officials were forced to suspend it the day before when a massive number of bunker fish were spotted near the Fire Island Lighthouse, which attracted more predatory marine life.

On Wednesday morning, Aug. 4 swimming at Jones Beach was also temporarily prohibited due to reports of shark sightings, though it resumed late in the afternoon.

Officials said that a tiger sand shark, a possible thresher shark, and others have been spotted throughout the summer. There have also been reports of jellyfish, sea lice, and other “dangerous marine life” around Long Island beaches in the past few months.

To minimize the risk of shark interactions, beachgoers have been instructed by New York State Parks and Historic Site officials to:

Avoid areas with seals;

Avoid areas with schools of baitfish, often characterized by fish splashing on the surface, diving sea birds, or the presence of marine mammals such as dolphins;

Avoid areas where people are fishing;

Avoid swimming in the ocean at dusk, dawn, or nighttime;

Avoid murky water;

Avoid isolation. Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups;

Swim close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom;

Always follow instructions of lifeguards and parks staff;

Adhere to all signage at beaches.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.