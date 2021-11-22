Sonic Opens New Drive-In Long Island Location

Order up!

A brand-new Sonic drive-in location has just launched on Long Island as the fast-food giant expands its foothold in the region.

It's located at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Revilo Avenue in Shirley.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the new eatery opened its doors and drive-thru to customers, who flooded in and packed the parking lot over the weekend to celebrate the grand opening of the restaurant.

Sonic brings its vintage flair to the area, with customers pulling up to the parking lot to be greeted by servers skating through to deliver burgers, fries, and milkshakes.

In addition to the drive-in lot, customers can order at a traditional drive-thru or walk up to the menu display in front of the building and place an order there on its computer

There are now five Sonic locations on Long Island.

