Quite A Run: Barney's Capture Has Many Long Islanders Looking Back At His Journey

The capture of a 1,500-pound bull who had been on the loose for more than two months has many Long Islanders looking back at his two-month run.

The bull was captured by Mike Stura of Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced.

The bull, who was nicknamed Barney after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Barnes Road in Manorville, was first spotted on Tuesday, July 20, in Mastic.

SCPD officers responded to 911 calls reporting a bull running loose on Montgomery Avenue in Mastic at approximately 8:20 a.m.



The bull is still loose, and all sightings should be reported to 911. pic.twitter.com/gLc1fj96Ka — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) July 20, 2021

Barney was later seen running through various neighborhoods in the area.

A number of methods were used to try to capture Barney over the summer, including trying to lure the bull out by bringing a cow to the field where the runaway bull had recently been seen.

The SPCA thanked Stura for setting up a corral and feeder to lure Barney to a former duck farm on Barnes Road, where the bull was captured.

Look who we found cruising around Long Island. He is one handsome kid ❤️❤️ Eddie, Joe, Karen, Dave, Nick, thank you for... Posted by Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Barney will be taken to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary, a 232-acre farm that houses rescued animals in Wantage, New Jersey, the SPCA reported.

The SPCA also thanked the Suffolk County Police Department and Suffolk County Police Aviation for making department resources available, such as helicopters and drones.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support and concern as well as rescue groups who also assisted during this ordeal," the SPCA said.

