Popular Restaurant Opens Third Long Island Location

Nicole Valinote
One of the dishes served at Burrito Mariachi Mexican Grill
One of the dishes served at Burrito Mariachi Mexican Grill Photo Credit: Grace H. / Yelp

The owners of a popular restaurant have opened a third location on Long Island. 

Burrito Mariachi Mexican Grill hosted its grand opening in Patchogue on Monday, Oct. 25.

The owners also operate locations in Massapequa and Farmingdale.

Guests can order build your own burritos, burrito bowls, along with a variety of quesadillas, tacos and more.

Check out the full menu here.

The new restaurant is located at 272 East Main St. in Patchogue.

