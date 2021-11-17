Popular Restaurant Opens Third Long Island Location

The owners of a popular restaurant have opened a third location on Long Island.

Burrito Mariachi Mexican Grill hosted its grand opening in Patchogue on Monday, Oct. 25.

The owners also operate locations in Massapequa and Farmingdale.

Guests can order build your own burritos, burrito bowls, along with a variety of quesadillas, tacos and more.

Check out the full menu here.

The new restaurant is located at 272 East Main St. in Patchogue.

