Popular Restaurant Offers Fun Dining Experience On Long Island

If you are looking for a fun and funky spot to dine on Long Island, then the Prohibition Kitchen is right up your alley.

Located in downtown Port Jefferson near the port terminal in Suffolk County, it offers a fun menu that changes with the season and a full bar offering a plethora of fancy and unique drinks, and plenty of tasty beers.

And, oh, did I mention the sweets, of all kinds? But not your regular sweets, well, okay those too, but special sweets including a chicken sandwich or burgers served on donuts.

The funky really comes into play with the menu choices with such unique choices as mac and cheese egg rolls, wild wing things with a PBJ sauce, and other items too long to list.

Some favorites include the lobster quesadillas, the Ritz cracker fried chicken, a burger smashed between two waffles, flaming chips, pretzels hanging on a hook with cheese sauce, and well, the list goes on.

There are vegan and vegetarian options, as well as gluten-free.

The restaurant itself, tucked between two businesses, is small and only seats a few people at a time so if you have a large party make sure to make a reservation. In addition, there is limited bar seating.

After 10 p.m., drinks are served in teacups just like during Prohibition.

The service is good and very friendly. Prices run moderate to slightly high for fancy cocktails.

The restaurant is located at 115 Main St., Port Jefferson.

