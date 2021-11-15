Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: New Confirmations Bring Number Of Long Island Tornadoes To Three
Lifestyle

Popular Restaurant Chain Opens First Long Island Location

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A popular acai fruit bowls chain has opened its first Long Island location.
A popular acai fruit bowls chain has opened its first Long Island location. Photo Credit: Playa Bowls

A popular restaurant chain has opened its first Long Island location.

Playa Bowls, which specializes in acai fruit bowls, had its grand opening in Suffolk County on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The new restaurant is located in Miller Place at 347 B NY-25A.

The eatery's menu features a variety of fruit bowls, smoothies, juices, and more. Check out the full menu on the Playa Bowls website.

The Miller Place location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.