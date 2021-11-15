Popular Restaurant Chain Opens First Long Island Location

A popular restaurant chain has opened its first Long Island location.

Playa Bowls, which specializes in acai fruit bowls, had its grand opening in Suffolk County on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The new restaurant is located in Miller Place at 347 B NY-25A.

The eatery's menu features a variety of fruit bowls, smoothies, juices, and more. Check out the full menu on the Playa Bowls website.

The Miller Place location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.