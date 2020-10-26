Popular Mexican Restaurant Opens New Long Island Location

A popular Mexican eatery, boasting an extensive selection of burritos with names derived from Long Island culture, has opened a second location in the area.

In addition to its flagship Massapequa store, Shrimpy's Burrito Bar opened a second location on West Jericho Turnpike in Huntington in September.

"All three owners grew up on the south shore of Long Island. What we bring is a young, FUN and energetic feel to the kitchen," reads the restaurant's website. "Our food is made with love and has a 'hometown' vibe rubbed off by our Long Island cultured names for all of our menu items. We also carry a great selection of locally brewed beers as well as a large variety of fountain drinks."

Among the ten burritos on their menu are:

The "Strong Island" burrito, filled with grilled steak, shrimp, sour cream, guacamole, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, corn salsa and sauteed peppers and onions

The "South Shore" burrito, which can be ordered with ground beef, marinated steak or shrimp and finished with seasoned rice, black beans, jalapeno pico de gallo, sautéed peppers and onions, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese and avocado poblano ranch

The buffalo chicken burrito, made with fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, pico de gallo, seasoned rice, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese and a special buffalo hot sauce

Shrimpy's also offers a number of tacos, shrimp skewers and quesadillas.

