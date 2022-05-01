Popular Lynbrook Lounge Voted Long Island's Best Wine Bar

A popular eatery known for its homemade sangria and charcuterie boards was voted Long Island's best wine bar, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Il Pozzo Wine Bar & Kitchen in Nassau County was voted Long Island's best wine bar in 2022, according to the website.

The wine bar is located at 46 Atlantic Avenue Lynbrook.

"Food and service here was great! Came here for brunch on a whim and decided to get their bottomless drinks," Amanda U. said in a Yelp review. "Our server was so nice and helpful in explaining their different sangrias and helping to choose items from their menu.

"For food we ended up getting their blue point oysters, chicken and waffles and chorizo hash. Everything turned out great! Highly recommend this cute little place."

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

