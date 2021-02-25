Popular Long Island Restaurant/Bar Does More Than Just 'Wing' It

When Red Zone Sports Bar & Grill opened, it had one mission above others - make the “best damn wings on Long Island.”

Now, Red Zone, located in West Babylon, has attracted thousands of people who say the pub's excellent chicken wings have surpassed that goal.

The restaurant serves extra-meaty chicken wings with 10-12 sauces available including, insane, teriyaki, chili lime, and honey BBQ.

Red Zone does more than wings, however. The restaurant also serves burgers, cheesesteaks, “bar” pizza, sandwiches, and snacks.

Menu standouts - outside of the wings - include Loaded “Disco” Fries (french fries smothered in mozzarella and gravy), pizza, and warm pretzels.

Soon, however, Red Zone hopes to be known as “Brunch Zone.”

Starting Sunday, Feb. 28, the neighborhood bar will start serving brunch on Sundays, offering items such as chicken and waffles, stuffed French toast, and steak and eggs.

Yelp foodie William L. of West Babylon said owners should have named their restaurant “Touchdown” instead of “Red Zone” because the food - “It’s good!”

“This little-known secret won't be little for long,” William L. said. “The wings here are absolutely out of this world. Fresh chicken, savory sauce. The pretzel sticks are warm and plentiful. Good prices warm friendly environment, wonderful staff. Give it a try you won't be unhappy. I have been looking for a wing place since Flavor Crisp. Red Zone offers a variety of comfort food all of which I haven't tried yet. My friends and I are determined to try the entire menu.”

There are entertainment options at Red Zone, as well, though they likely won’t all be available again until post-pandemic. Red Zone has a pool table, dart boards, pinball machine, jukebox, karaoke and trivia nights, and, of course, sports games on the TVs.

Yelp foodie Gabrielle J. of North Babylon took her first trip to Red Zone in January and said she felt very welcome.

“The food was delicious! The beers were fresh. The music was great. The service was quick,” Gabrielle J. said. “The bartender knew how to keep a positive vibe and the owner is so kind and deff cares about his customers. Overall a great night and we will deff be going back.”

Red Zone Bar & Grill, 770 Sunrise Highway, West Babylon, is open seven days a week, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., with delivery offered 5-8 p.m. Contact the restaurant at (631) 669-9527 or redzonetogo.com.

