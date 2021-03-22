Popular Long Island Restaurant Serves Up Authentic Mexican Favorites

If you're ready for some upscale tacos and Mexican cuisine along with a yummy Margarita in several renditions, then a popular Long Island restaurant is your new favorite spot.

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore are known for their superb tacos and believe it or not, steaks, added with street corn and one of the restaurants many special guacamoles and has become a go-to spot for many foodies as well Yelpers.

Located at 70 E Main St., Verde focuses on Mexico City and Oaxacan-style food in the 96 seat restaurant.

The Guacamole Trio is their signature Guac along with Guacamole Pescado (smoked Fluke & Shrimp) and Guacamole Rajas (Pomegranate seeds, almonds, Pepitas and roasted Poblanos for a little kick).

One of the steak specialties along with street corn. Yelp

A quick look at Yelp pretty much tells the story of this restaurant that is filled with herbs and spices and a bar that is popular with locals for their craft cocktails.

Here's one reviewer's opinion: "My husband and I found this restaurant after a long walk on Fire Island. We were starving and wanted to eat outside due to COVID-19. They had three lovely tables outside. We ordered the guacamole appetizer. It was huge and tasty. The chips were homemade and nicely salted. I ordered the fried shrimp torta. It was delicious!! My husband had the beef tacos. The beef wasn't shredded which was different than what I've seen in the past and it was really delicious! I was very impressed by this Mexican restaurant and highly recommend it!"

Another had similar praise: "I love Verde and have been coming here for years for Happy Hour with my friends. The food is great as well as the Happy Hour specials. I love the pomegranate margaritas and they have awesome tacos. Some of my favorites are the barbacoa, the carnitas, and the Pescado tacos."

One Yelper put it simply: "I love Verde. Great food, awesome happy hour specials, nice ambiance."

So if you are in the mood for Mexican, or maybe just a change of pace, check out Verde.

