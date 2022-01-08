Popular Long Island Pizzeria Stands Out For Food As Well As Family Feel

A Long Island pizzeria is being cited by online reviewers for its quality pizza and welcoming environment.

Don Jono's Pizzeria is located in Smithtown at 975 West Jericho Turnpike.

The pizzeria offers a variety of specialty pies, such as chicken marsala pizza, eggplant ricotta pizza, and buffalo chicken pizza.

Online reviewers have praised the eatery's welcoming atmosphere and service.

"The food speaks for itself (which is 5 stars on its own) but I'm writing this review about the people behind the counter," Justine C., of Smithtown, said in a Yelp review. "Every time I go in here they're having a conversation with a customer.

"They go above and beyond to make everyone feel welcome. I get nothing but compliments when I'm here. Who doesn't love to hear they have a great shirt, right? The family feeling is one I'll frequent any establishment for. PS if you're GF, their cauliflower crust pizza is one of the best we've found."

Guests can also choose from a selection of spaghetti and penne dishes, sandwiches, and entrees including chicken parmigiana, eggplant rollatini and more.

Check out the full online menu here.

"Always so friendly, delicious pizza," Kimberly M., of Smithtown, said in a review. "I have been coming here since I was a child and we continue to order from them every Friday night."

