Popular Deli Offers Sandwiches Long Island Food Lovers Crave

The Se-Port Deli offers a large list of thick sandwiches that draws a line of customers every day.
The Se-Port Deli offers a large list of thick sandwiches that draws a line of customers every day. Photo Credit: Yelp

If a sandwich shop has been around for more than 30 years and still has a line out the door every day, then they must be doing something right.

And that's just what the Se-Port Deli in East Setauket is doing, according to foodies and Yelpers who pack the place for a chance at a giant hero with tons of goodies. 

But the greatest doesn't stop with the sandwiches, the eatery is also known for its chopped salads, and especially its iced tea with freshly squeezed lemon juice. 

A yummy ham and turkey sandwich.

Yelp

Those kinds of touches seem to be the key that keeps the place hopping.

A Yelper put it this way: "Seriously ANYTHING you can think of they will make it into a sandwich! These are not your typical deli sandwiches, the options are a loooonnnngggg list...Huge sandwiches with plenty of fixins! If you can eat the whole thing in one sitting I commend you."

The menu features a long list of sandwiches, all of which are served with fresh macaroni salad and a pickle, including the Gasm, which seems to come up in most reviews.

The Gasm sandwich.

Yelp

The "Gasm" includes fried chicken, Russian dressing, coleslaw, bacon, and cheese and is a house favorite.

"Every time I've ordered something that wasn't the Gasm, I wasn't disappointed, but I was also wishing I was eating the Gasm instead. It's a perfect hangover sandwich," said another Yelper.

The sheer variety of sandwiches also seems to draw in the crowds: "Se-port deli is a must-stop location when I'm home visiting Long Island. This place is on another level! Their sandwiches are huge and the combinations are endless! They have to have over 20+ different sandwich combinations!"

A breakfast sandwich.

Yelp

So, if you are in the mood for a giant sandwich made with quality products then give Se-Port a try.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner served. 

Prices are moderate, kid-friendly, COVID-19 friendly, seating limited. 

The restaurant is located at 301 Main St. 

