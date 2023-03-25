Plainview Man Wins $5,000,000 Scratch-Off Prize

A lucky man has joined the millionaire’s club after hitting it big on a scratch-off New York Lottery ticket.

Long Island resident Vipan Kumar, of Plainview, claimed the top prize on the $5,000,000 X Series: 100X scratch-off game, the NY Lottery announced.

Kumar received a single, lump sum payment totaling $3,255,000 after required withholdings.

He bought the lucky ticket at Farmingdale Petroleum, located in Hicksville on South Oyster Bay Road, lottery officials said.

As of Friday, March 24, there was one top prize remaining on the X Series: 100X ticket. Players can check the status of their ticket on the New York Lottery website.

New York’s scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during fiscal year 2021-2022, according to lottery officials. Of that, $172,704,552 in Lottery Aid to Education funds went to school districts in Nassau County.

