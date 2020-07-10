Photos: New $6.6 Million Gaming Area Opens At Jones Beach State Park

With New Yorkers starved for recreation options as the state recovers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the opening of a new and improved multi-million dollar gaming area at Jones Beach State Park.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday, July 9 that $6.6 million in improvements at the park’s West Games Area have been completed and are now open to the public.

Renovation features include a new mini-golf course, refurbished and new court games, new benches, tables, fencing and lighting, and additional site improvements.

New gaming areas include cornhole and pickleball courts as well as refurbished courts for shuffleboard and paddle tennis.

"Jones Beach is more than just a park, it is a living testament to New York ingenuity and a historic public attraction that has brought joy to New York families for generations," Cuomo stated.

"These new and improved gaming areas will give families a chance to relax and have fun even during these unprecedented times, and we will continue our work to make Jones Beach an exciting destination for every New Yorker.”

The new renovations come as part of Cuomo’s NY Parks 2020 Plan, which has resulted in improvements to landscape and horticulture at the West Bathhouse and East Games Area at The Central Mall to renew lawns and planting beds, plant new shrubs, ornamental grasses, and seasonal access plants, and install new irrigation and electrical systems.

"This opening is yet another important step in our commitment to keeping Jones Beach the jewel of New York's state parks system and the number one destination spot for families across our great state,” Sen. John Brooks said. I applaud (the) efforts in supporting these facilities by making the necessary improvements to areas of Jones Beach that have suffered from age, overuse, and even superstorms, ensuring the next 90 years be every bit as glorious as the previous."

