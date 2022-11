Two winning lottery tickets valued at $1 million each were sold at the same New York store.

New York Lottery announced that two second-prize winning Mega Million tickets from the drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1, were purchased on Long Island at Bolla Market in West Hempstead.

The store is located at 820 Hempstead Ave., the lottery reported.

The winning numbers were 5-9-15-16-17 + 25.

